Roy Lopez Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 7

Lopez (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Lopez has been limited all week due to an ankle injury he presumably picked up in Week 6 against the Packers. If Lopez is unable to play Monday, Khyiris Tonga and Naquan Jones should see increased snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter L.J. Collier. Lopez has accrued 17 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble through the first six games of the regular season.