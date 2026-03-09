Roy Lopez News: Heading to Arizona
Lopez signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes $7 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lopez served in a rotational role on the defensive line for the Lions in 2025, but the 2021 sixth-rounder could serve in a larger role with the Cardinals if Calais Campbell -- who is an unrestricted free agent -- does not return. Lopez recorded 30 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games for Detroit in 2025. It'll be his second stint in Arizona, having played with the Cardinals from 2023 to 2024.
