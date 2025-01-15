Fantasy Football
Roy Lopez News: Productive 2024 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Lopez finished the 2024 season with 28 total tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 16 games.

Lopez remained a productive asset on the Cardinals' defensive line this season, notching his first career forced fumble in Week 1 versus the Bills. The defensive tackle will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, potentially looking for a new squad in 2025.

Roy Lopez
Arizona Cardinals
