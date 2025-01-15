Roy Lopez News: Productive 2024 campaign

Lopez finished the 2024 season with 28 total tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 16 games.

Lopez remained a productive asset on the Cardinals' defensive line this season, notching his first career forced fumble in Week 1 versus the Bills. The defensive tackle will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, potentially looking for a new squad in 2025.