Roy Robertson-Harris Injury: Could return this season
Robertson-Harris was not placed on the Giants' injured reserve list after tearing his Achilles at practice in May, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Coach John Harbaugh said he believes there is a chance Robertson-Harris could play at some point during the 2026 campaign, so at least for now, he's avoiding IR. Until he's available again, veteran Shelby Harris could be called upon for additional work on the defensive line with the first team.
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