Roy Robertson-Harris Injury: Suffers Achilles tear

Robertson-Harris suffered an Achilles tear during Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Robertson-Harris presumably out for most or all of the 2026 season, New York will need more snaps out of veteran signings DJ Reader and Shelby Harris or youngsters Darius Alexander and Bobby Jamison-Travis. The team traded star DT Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati earlier this offseason, leaving new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson without a clear standout on the interior line. The Giants are counting on edge rushers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux to provide the vast majority of sacks and pressures this season. Robertson-Harris has just 19.0 sacks in 134 regular-season games, but he's made 79 starts, including 17 last year in New York.