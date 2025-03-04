Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roy Robertson-Harris headshot

Roy Robertson-Harris News: Becoming free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Seattle released Robertson-Harris on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks acquired Robertson-Harris in a trade with Jacksonville in the middle of the 2024 season, and in 11 games with Seattle, he recorded 13 tackles (five solo). He'll turn 32 in July and will now have to look for his next opportunity with another team.

Roy Robertson-Harris
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now