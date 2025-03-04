Roy Robertson-Harris News: Becoming free agent
Seattle released Robertson-Harris on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks acquired Robertson-Harris in a trade with Jacksonville in the middle of the 2024 season, and in 11 games with Seattle, he recorded 13 tackles (five solo). He'll turn 32 in July and will now have to look for his next opportunity with another team.
Roy Robertson-Harris
Free Agent
