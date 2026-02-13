Roy Robertson-Harris headshot

Roy Robertson-Harris News: Steady role in first season in NY

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Robertson-Harris posted 35 tackles and one defensed pass over 17 games (all starts) in 2025.

After working mostly in a rotational role in 2024 during stints with Jacksonville and Seattle, Robertson-Harris returned to a full-time starting role in his first campaign with the Giants. He didn't put up gaudy stats but did provide a steady veteran presence along the team's defensive line. Robertson-Harris will be in the final season of his two-year contract in 2026 and should continue to provide depth and leadership for New York's defense.

Roy Robertson-Harris
New York Giants
More Stats & News
