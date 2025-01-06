Royce Freeman News: Cut by Chicago

The Bears cut Freeman from the practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Freeman joined the Bears' practice squad Dec. 11 after being cut by the Browns in early October. He wasn't elevated to the active roster, and the veteran running back will explore his next options. Freeman played in 14 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023 and turned 77 carries into 319 yards and two touchdowns.