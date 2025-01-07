Fantasy Football
Royce Freeman headshot

Royce Freeman News: Joins Rams' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Los Angeles signed Freeman to the practice squad Tuesday.

Foreman joins a Rams team in new need of backfield depth with Blake Corum (forearm) having been placed on IR. He could get a chance to play an emergency role behind all of Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader heading into Monday's wild-card round playoff game against the Vikings.

