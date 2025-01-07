Royce Freeman News: Joins Rams' practice squad
Los Angeles signed Freeman to the practice squad Tuesday.
Foreman joins a Rams team in new need of backfield depth with Blake Corum (forearm) having been placed on IR. He could get a chance to play an emergency role behind all of Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader heading into Monday's wild-card round playoff game against the Vikings.
Royce Freeman
Free Agent
