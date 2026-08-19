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Roydell Williams News: Cut by Colts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:06pm

Indianapolis waived Williams on Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

In a corresponding transaction, Indianapolis signed six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Presuming Williams is not claimed by another team during the current waiver period, he's on track to become a free agent once again.

Roydell Williams
 Free Agent
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13 days ago