Roydell Williams News: Cut by Colts
Indianapolis waived Williams on Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.
In a corresponding transaction, Indianapolis signed six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Presuming Williams is not claimed by another team during the current waiver period, he's on track to become a free agent once again.
Roydell Williams
Free Agent
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