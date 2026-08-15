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Ruben Hyppolite Injury: Injures shoulder in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Hyppolite is dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in Saturday's preseason win against the Browns, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Hyppolite led Chicago with seven tackles (four solo) in the victory and added a defensed pass, but he injured his shoulder in the second half and was unable to return. It's not clear at this point how serious the injury is, but it takes on some added significance since Hyppolite missed two games late last season due to a shoulder issue. The Maryland product is slated to serve as a rotational outside linebacker for the Bears if healthy this year.

Ruben Hyppolite
Chicago Bears
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