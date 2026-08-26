Rueben Bain Injury: Sustains AC sprain
Bain sustained an AC sprain, but the injury is not believed to be serious, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's unclear how Bain sustained the injury, but the early diagnosis is promising, with the report also noting he is expected to be ready to go by Week 1. Bain has stepped right into a key role for the Buccaneers, and if he is indeed healthy he is set to open the regular season in the starting lineup.
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