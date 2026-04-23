Rueben Bain headshot

Rueben Bain News: Draft slide ends in Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:48pm

The Buccaneers selected Bain in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Bain (6-foot-2, 263 pounds) is likely an example of a player whose skill set grade is stronger than his athleticism grade. Bain was utterly dominant at Miami (FL), yet there is concern that his light frame and extremely short arms (30 and 7/8 inches) could make the jump in competition hard on his game. If Bain's arms don't hold him back, though, then he should be one of the better defensive ends in the league, and his addition addressees an area of need (edge rusher) for the Buccaneers. Bain was a dominant starter for each of his three years at Miami, including a 2025 junior season where he posted 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Rueben Bain
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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