Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Deemed questionable for Monday

Orhorhoro, who is on IR due to an ankle injury, is questionable to play against Las Vegas on Monday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Orhorhoro has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1 and would need to be activated Sunday or sooner in order to suit up Monday. There appears to be a good chance of that happening given his designation of questionable and the fact that head coach Raheem Morris said Saturday that the rookie had a good week of practice, per William McFadden of the Falcons' official site. If Orhorhoro is able to return to action Monday, he would likely return to a rotational role at defensive end.