Ruke Orhorhoro headshot

Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Orhorhoro (ankle) was a limited participant at the Falcons' practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Orhorhoro continued his stretch of being an active participants at practice Thursday. The defensive lineman is working his way back to 100 percent after suffering an ankle injury in late October. He still has a little under two weeks before he'll face a deadline for his activation from injured reserve.

Ruke Orhorhoro
Atlanta Falcons
