Ruke Orhorhoro headshot

Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Out in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Orhorhoro (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 2024 second-round pick from Clemson recorded one total tackle across 15 total snaps (12 defensive and three on special teams) before exiting the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. He didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss the fifth game of his young career. Expect Ta'Quon Graham to see increased snaps as the Falcons' top rotational defensive end in Orhorhoro's stead.

