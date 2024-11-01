Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Placed on IR
Orhorhoro (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Friday, Will McFadden of the team's official website reports.
Orhorhoro suffered the ankle injury in Atlanta's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers in Week 8 and he will now be forced to miss at least the team's next four games as he recovers. In his absence, Ta'Quon Graham is a candidate to step into a larger role on the Falcons' defensive line.
