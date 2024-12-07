Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Vikings
Orhorhoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Orhorhoro was placed on the Falcons' injured reserve Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury, which has caused him to be sidelined for the last four games. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Wednesday, and while he was able to log a full practice Friday, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday. Orhorhoro's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Raiders on Monday, Dec. 16.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now