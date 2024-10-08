Russ Yeast News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers waived Yeast from the active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Yeast was signed to the Panthers' 53-man roster from the practice squad Sept. 24 after being let go by the Rams on Sept. 14. He played just seven snaps on special teams in Week 4 against the Bengals and was a healthy scratch for Week 5 against the Bears. Assuming he clear waivers, Yeast could stick around and return to the Panthers' practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.