Russell Gage News: Finds work in San Francisco

The 49ers signed Gage to their practice squad Wednesday.

The 28-year-old wideout failed to catch on in Baltimore this past offseason, but he's now found a new home in San Francisco. Gage most recently appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Buccaneers in 2022, catching 51 of his 70 targets for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He could find his way onto the 49ers' active roster if their wide receiver room faces injuries later this season.