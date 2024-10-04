Russell Wilson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson remained a limited practice participant this past week, though the QB, who has resumed mixing into 11-on-11 drills, noted that he's "definitely ramping it up. It's been good. I feel great, and I just keep getting better every day." As Sunday's contest approaches, Justin Fields is poised to make his fifth straight start for the Steelers, while it remains to be seen if Wilson is ready to back him up or will remain inactive as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback this weekend.