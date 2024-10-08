Russell Wilson Injury: Repping with backups to begin Week 6

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Wilson (calf) is scheduled to be a full participant in practice Wednesday and will open Week 6 prep with the second-team offense, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

According to Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin added that while Wilson will open the practice week with the backups so as not to disrupt Justin Fields' preparation, the coach is leaving the door open for Wilson to potentially take reps with the first team later on in the week. Fields thus tentatively looks to be trending toward picking up another start Sunday against the Raiders, though the Steelers could change course and go with Wilson if the latter fares well in practice Wednesday. Wilson was named the Steelers' starting quarterback coming out of the preseason but has yet to make his team debut after aggravating a calf injury in practice leading up to Week 1.