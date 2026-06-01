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Russell Wilson News: Accepting television role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Wilson has accepted an offer to join a television broadcast team Monday in lieu of pursuing a backup quarterback position for the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson had reportedly been offered a contract by the Jets to provide depth behind Geno Smith, but the 37-year-old veteran will instead turn his attention toward a broadcasting career. While it remains to be seen whether Wilson intends to officially retire from the NFL, it appears at the very least that he doesn't intend to suit up during the 2026 campaign. He opened the 2025 season as the Giants' starter but only held onto that gig until Week 3, after which point then-rookie Jaxson Dart took the reins. With Wilson out of the mix, Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe remain positioned as Gang Green's top reserve options behind Smith.

Russell Wilson
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