Russell Wilson News: Confirms move to broadcast booth

Wilson confirmed Wednesday that he is joining CBS Sports and "The NFL Today" via a video that he posted to social media, Jayna Bardahl and Dan Shanoff of the Athletic report.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the QB had accepted an offer to join the CBS Sports team, but at the time it wasn't clear whether Wilson was leaving the door open to taking the field again down the road. Wednesday's "thank you, football" video seems to confirm that's not in the cards. Assuming his retirement becomes official, the 37-year-old will finish his NFL career with 46,966 passing yards, 353 touchdowns, 114 interceptions, 10 Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl XLVIII win.