Russell Wilson News: First start imminent?

Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Friday that he's made a decision on the Steelers' starting quarterback between Wilson and Justin Fields for Sunday's game against the Jets but won't announce who is getting the call, Brook Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Not long after Tomlin spoke to the media, WR George Pickens may have let slip that Wilson will be under center Sunday, noting he and the QB have been "getting on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual because this is his first start." All signs point to that being the case, as Wilson took first-team reps this week and led the team's signal-callers in individual drills, while Fields was second in the rotation. Fields started the first six games of the season while Wilson recovered from a lingering calf injury, but the latter now seems poised for his first nod as a member of the Steelers. During his two-year stint in Denver, Wilson averaged 219.8 passing yards per game and threw 42 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions in 30 games, all of them starts.