Russell Wilson News: Impressive numbers in loss

Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed three times for 10 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble and recovered another.

Wilson put up his second-highest passing yardage total of the season in a game that was played in significantly inclement winter weather as it unfolded. Wilson was able to get the Steelers within striking distance of a potential game-winning score on the final drive before throwing incomplete on a Hail Mary as time expired. Prior to that, the veteran signal-caller connected with Calvin Austin for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 6:15 remaining, but he'd also lost a fumble at the Steelers' 31-yard line late in the first half that led to a Browns field goal. Wilson's numbers were still encouraging within the context of the weather conditions the game was played in, and he'll now have extra time to prepare for a key divisional Week 13 road clash against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1.