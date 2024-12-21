Russell Wilson News: Key mistakes in loss to Ravens

Wilson completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. He added three rushes for 27 yards while also losing a fumble.

Wilson's stat line was mediocre, perhaps forgivable considering he remained without George Pickens (hamstring). He was able to get rid of the ball quickly on several occasions, allowing Jaylen Warren and others to pick up yards after the catch while also connecting on deep shots of 44 and 21 yards to Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson, respectively. However, two key mistakes overshadowed the positives, the first of which was when he lost a fumble deep in Baltimore territory after a 19-yard scramble early in the second quarter. Wilson then threw a pick-six early in the final quarter in what turned out to be the decisive sequence of the game. Wilson has now failed to throw for at least 225 yards in his last three matchups -- all of which have come without Pickens.