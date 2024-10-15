Russell Wilson News: On track to start Week 7

Wilson will receive first-team reps in practice this week and is in line to start Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report came just minutes before head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly Tuesday weekly press conference and told assembled media that Wilson was merely "in consideration" for the Week 7 start, per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site. Tomlin added that both Wilson and Justin Fields will get reps in practice this week before a decision on a starter for Sunday's game is made, but assuming Pelissero's report comes to pass, Wilson looks like he'll get the chance to make his Steelers debut. If Wilson does receive the starting nod, he'll likely need a strong outing against the Jets to solidify his spot atop the depth chart moving forward. While Wilson missed the first five games of the season with a calf injury before he was active as the No. 2 quarterback for Week 6, Fields guided Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record and completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt and committing just two turnovers. Wilson had been named the starter heading into Week 1 before aggravating the calf issue in practice leading up to the season opener, though neither he nor Fields had performed especially well during their job battle throughout training camp and the preseason.