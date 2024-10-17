Russell Wilson News: Preparing to play

Wilson said Thursday that he's preparing to play Sunday night against the Jets, ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't named a starter, but there have been multiple hints about Wilson taking over this week, including his reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice. Tomlin acknowledged Tuesday that Wilson was under consideration to start this week, even though Justin Fields has gone 4-2 as the starter while accounting for 11 total TDs (six passing, five rushing).