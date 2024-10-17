Fantasy Football
Russell Wilson News: Preparing to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Wilson said Thursday that he's preparing to play Sunday night against the Jets, ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't named a starter, but there have been multiple hints about Wilson taking over this week, including his reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice. Tomlin acknowledged Tuesday that Wilson was under consideration to start this week, even though Justin Fields has gone 4-2 as the starter while accounting for 11 total TDs (six passing, five rushing).

