Russell Wilson News: Quiet in Sunday's win
Wilson completed 23 of 36 passes for 205 yards with an interception in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.
Both defenses came into the contest with similar ideas and mostly took away the deep passing game, but Wilson also squandered his one chance for a score with a red-zone INT in the fourth quarter. The veteran QB is still 4-0 since taking over the starting job from Justin Fields with a 6:2 TD:INT, and one lackluster performance won't put his job in jeopardy. Wilson will look to bounce back in Week 12 against the Browns.
