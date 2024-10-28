Russell Wilson News: Sharp from pocket Monday

Wilson completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for seven yards with a lost fumble in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Wilson had Pittsburgh's offense clicking out of halftime after several lengthy first half drives resulted in field goals. The 35-year-old is looking like a good fit in Pittsburgh's scheme through two starts with 542 passing yards and four combined touchdowns in two team victories. The 6-2 Steelers will now enter a bye week before resuming play against the Commanders on Nov. 10. Wilson should be considered a solid fantasy play in Week 10 as he continues to get acclimated to his new offense over the bye.