Russell Wilson News: Two touchdowns in win

Wilson completed 15 of 26 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns. He added six rushes for 17 yards.

Wilson started the game slowly as he had just 46 yards on 16 attempts at halftime. However, he led the Steelers on an eight-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 10-yard pass to Van Jefferson on the team's first offensive possession. One drive later, he took advantage of a short field and delivered a 20-yard score to Pat Freiermuth. This wasn't Wilson's most prolific performance, but he managed the offense well and threw for multiple scores for the fourth time in seven starts on the campaign.