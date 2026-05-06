Russell Wilson News: Undecided between football and TV
Wilson recently got a contract offer from the Jets, but he said Wednesday that he's undecided between continuing his football career and joining a television broadcast team, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.
Wilson, 37, would join the Jets as a backup to Geno Smith, who not so long ago served as Wilson's backup in Seattle. The Jets currently have Brady Cook, Cade Klubnik and Bailey Zappe behind Smith on the depth chart, so they may pursue a different veteran QB if Wilson ultimately follows the QB-to-TV pipeline (or chooses another NFL team).
Russell Wilson
Free Agent
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