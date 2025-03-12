Russell Wilson News: Visiting Cleveland

Wilson is expected to visit the Browns this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Wilson is "still in the mix" to re-sign with Pittsburgh, although that likely depends in part on Aaron Rodgers choosing a different team. Justin Fields, meanwhile, is set to sign with the Jets, leaving the Steelers with limited options if things don't work out with Rodgers. As for Wilson, a move to Cleveland would put him in a rough situation in terms of the supporting cast, and there'd also be risk of the team then drafting a rookie quarterback. Deshaun Watson may also be a factor at some point, but he won't be available at the beginning of the season, having undergone surgery in January after rupturing his Achilles tendon for a second time in less than three months.