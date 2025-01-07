Fantasy Football
Ryan Bates headshot

Ryan Bates Injury: Feeling good again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

General Manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that Bates (concussion) is feeling back to himself, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Bates missed Chicago's last seven games of the campaign because of a concussion he suffered in Week 11 versus the Packers, but it appears he should be ready for team activities come the offseason. He'll compete for a starting job on the interior of the Bears' offensive line in 2025.

