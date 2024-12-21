Ryan Bates Injury: Placed on IR

The Bears placed Bates (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bates had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, and now this move knocks him out for the remainder of the regular season. Acquired from the Bills for a fifth-round pick in March, Bates ended up appearing in three games for Chicago this season, spending Weeks 2-9 on injured reserve with shoulder and elbow issues and now missing the final seven games of the year with a concussion. Bates is signed through 2025 and is due a $3.4 million salary next season. He won't be a lock to make the team at that number coming off an injury-ruined campaign.