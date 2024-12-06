Ryan Bates Injury: Remaining sidelined for Week 14
Bates (concussion) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Bates was diagnosed with a concussion during the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Packers, and he will miss a third straight game as a result. The fact he hasn't returned to practice since the diagnosis indicates that Bates has not been able to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocols, which makes a return for Week 15 against the Vikings an uphill battle. Teven Jenkins will continue to start at left guard for the Bears in Bates' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now