Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Bates headshot

Ryan Bates Injury: Remaining sidelined for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Bates (concussion) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Bates was diagnosed with a concussion during the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Packers, and he will miss a third straight game as a result. The fact he hasn't returned to practice since the diagnosis indicates that Bates has not been able to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocols, which makes a return for Week 15 against the Vikings an uphill battle. Teven Jenkins will continue to start at left guard for the Bears in Bates' absence.

Ryan Bates
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now