Ryan Bates headshot

Ryan Bates Injury: Ruled out for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 4:11pm

Bates (concussion) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday.

Bates suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to Green Bay and hasn't been able to practice this week. The Bears have a quick turnaround after Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit, and Bates will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol by then in order to be able to suit up in Week 13. Teven Jenkins is likely to start at left guard until Bates is able to return.

Ryan Bates
Chicago Bears
