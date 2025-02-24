Ryan Cooper News: Claimed off waivers by Fins
The Dolphins claimed Cooper off waivers Monday.
Cooper spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Ravens' practice squad, but he did manage to play in Week 8 against the Browns. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks in January but was waived Saturday. Cooper will get a chance to participate in offseason workouts with the Dolphins with the aim of making the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
