Flournoy was able to pace the team in catches and receiving yards as Dallas opted to rest starters CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, amongst others, after the early moments of the contest. Flournoy has now finished his second season in Dallas, reeling in 40 of 56 targets for 475 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 25 yards on four carries over 16 regular-season contests. With Pickens potentially set to become a free agent this offseason, Flournoy could step into a more substantial role next season behind Lamb in the Cowboys' offense.