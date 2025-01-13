Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Flournoy headshot

Ryan Flournoy News: Gets late audition as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Flournoy caught 10 of 14 passes for 102 yards over 11 regular-season games in 2024.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft as something of a developmental project, Flournoy didn't make his NFL debut until Week 5. The Southeast Missouri State product saw half of his 14 targets over the final three games while CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was in the process of being shut down for the season, and Flournoy made a modest impact with a 6-58-0 line. He'll head into 2025 competing for depth snaps at WR with the likes of Jalen Brooks and Jonathan Mingo.

Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now