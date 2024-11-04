Ryan Flournoy News: Hauls in catch in Sunday's loss

Flournoy caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The 2024 sixth-round pick hauled in his second career reception late in the fourth quarter with Cooper Rush under center for the Cowboys in place of Dak Prescott (hamstring). CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) also came out of Sunday's loss at less than 100 percent, and if the team's top wideout is sidelined for a Week 10 clash with the Eagles, Flournoy could be line for career-high volume.