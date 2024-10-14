Ryan Flournoy News: Makes first NFL catch

Flournoy caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

The 2024 sixth-round pick made his first career catch in the third quarter with Dallas down 37-9, but Flournoy then fumbled it over to Detroit and didn't see another target. Snaps have opened up at wide receiver with Brandin Cooks (knee) on IR, but as yet Flournoy hasn't been able to claim much of a role, and Sunday's fumble won't do him any favors heading into the Cowboys' Week 7 bye.