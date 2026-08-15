Ryan Flournoy headshot

Ryan Flournoy News: Not in line to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Flournoy isn't suited up ahead of Saturday's preseason opener versus Seattle, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Flournoy won't play in the Cowboys' first preseason game, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said in early August that he's planning for the team's starters not to play at all during the preseason. However, Flournoy should have plenty of opportunities to continue to build chemistry with QB Dak Prescott during training-camp practices. Flournoy is essentially locked into the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver role, though that might not come with extensive opportunity behind the dynamic WR duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Flournoy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Flournoy See More
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago