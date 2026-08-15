Ryan Flournoy News: Not in line to play Saturday
Flournoy isn't suited up ahead of Saturday's preseason opener versus Seattle, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Flournoy won't play in the Cowboys' first preseason game, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said in early August that he's planning for the team's starters not to play at all during the preseason. However, Flournoy should have plenty of opportunities to continue to build chemistry with QB Dak Prescott during training-camp practices. Flournoy is essentially locked into the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver role, though that might not come with extensive opportunity behind the dynamic WR duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
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