Ryan Hayes News: Signs with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Hayes (undisclosed) signed with the Titans on Tuesday.

Hayes appeared in one regular-season game for the Dolphins in 2024, logging four snaps on special teams. He then spent time on the practice squads of Miami and Atlanta last season before landing on the Falcons' practice-squad injured list in October. Hayes will compete for a reserve role in Tennessee this offseason.

