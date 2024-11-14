Ryan Kelly Injury: Confident in return this season

Kelly underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and expects to play again in 2024, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Kelly was sent to the Colts' injured reserve list ahead of Week 10, so he'll be required to sit out until at least Week 15 at Denver. Whether Indianapolis feels there's any urgency to rush him back at that point could depend on its position in the AFC playoff picture, or lack thereof.