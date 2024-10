Kelly (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Kelly missed the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers and didn't practice this week due to a neck injury. However, it appears the 31-year-old offensive lineman will attempt to play through the pain Sunday. If Kelly isn't able to suit up in Week 5, expect rookie Tanor Bortolini to serve as the Colts' top center.