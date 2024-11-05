Ryan Kelly Injury: Lands on IR with calf injury

The Colts placed Kelly (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kelly presumably sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but by being placed on IR, Kelly will be forced to miss the Colts' next four regular-season games. The earliest he can return will be Week 15 against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 15. In Kelly's absence, rookie fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini will take over as the Colts' starting center.