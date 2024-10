Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Kelly (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Colts' top center sustained a calf injury in Sunday's win over the Titans, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. If Kelly cannot upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday, expect Tanor Bortolini to serve as Indianapolis' starting center in Week 7.