Ryan Kelly Injury: Practice window opens
Kelly (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The veteran offensive lineman has missed the Colts' last four games after being placed on IR due to a knee injury, but Wednesday's return to practice suggests he's almost past the issue. If Kelly is activated to Indianapolis' active roster in time, he could suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now